The Football Association (FA) in England is considering the option of appealing to FIFA against the red card received by defender Jarell Quansah during their side's hotly contested round of 16 match against Mexico, reported ESPN on Monday. As per report in ESPN, the FA are considering the appeal route to have Quansah's red card rescinded ahead of the quarterfinal against Norway, considering that US striker Flo Balogun's red card had been taken back by FIFA following interventions from President Donald Trump and the legal team of US Soccer, and he was cleared to play against Belgium in the round of 16 scheduled for Monday.

The decision invited criticism from the Belgian Football governing body.

On the other hand, the Bayern Leverkusen defender Quansah was sent off during the second half of the 3-2 win over Mexico at the iconic Azteca Stadium, after a VAR review of a high tackle on Mexico defender Jesus Gallardo. He was sent off, England was reduced to 10-men, but nonetheless, the Three Lions managed a memorable win.

As things stand now, Quansah will be suspended for the quarterfinal against Norway scheduled for Saturday in Miami.

Also, the British Labour Party MP, Noah Law, wrote to FIFA president Infantino to lift the one-match ban on English footballer Jarell Quansah after he received a red card during his side's round of 16 clash against England, ahead of the Three Lions' all-important quarterfinal clash against Norway.

Citing the red card that the US star Flo Balogun received during the round of 32 clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina, and eventually got rescinded courtesy of interventions from President Donald Trump and the legal team of US Soccer ahead of the round of 16 clash against Belgium on Monday, Law urged Infantino to "delay his suspension until after the completion of the World Cup."

Law wrote to Infantino, "I hope this letter finds you well. As I'm sure you are aware, during this morning's World Cup game between England and Mexico, our formidable right-back Jarell Quansah unfortunately received a red card for a clumsy tackle on a Mexico player. Whilst I believe that it was right for Jarell Quansah to have received this red card and that refereeing rules must be applied consistently, I believe it would be right to delay his suspension until after the completion of this World Cup."

Law called for rules to be applied to all participating teams equally, while also acknowledging that "the integrity of any major international tournament depends not only on players and officials adhering to the rules, but also on those rules being applied equally to all participating nations."

We know that a similar situation arose earlier in the competition when United States forward Folarin Balogun received a red card during the Round of 32. The integrity of any major international tournament depends not only on players and officials adhering to the rules, but also on those rules being applied equally to all participating nations. I am sure we will be unable to justify a situation in which one player benefits from a delayed suspension while another, in materially similar circumstances, does not. At a time when our multilateral system and the international rules-based order is under threat, I urge you to treat this matter with the utmost seriousness. I look forward to hearing from you and learning the outcome of this decision," he signed off.

Notably, FIFA has dismissed Belgium's challenge over the eligibility of Folarin Balogun after world football's governing body suspended the United States forward's one-match ban ahead of the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash between the two sides.

In a statement as per The Athletic, FIFA said its Appeals Committee had declared the Royal Belgian Football Association's (RBFA) request "inadmissible", ruling that the federation was "not a party to the proceedings and, as such, has no standing to appeal the decision."

In response, the RBFA acknowledged FIFA's decision and said it had taken note of the ruling, while adding that it was considering "further actions" that remain available to the federation, as per The Athletic.

The controversy follows FIFA's announcement that the implementation of Balogun's automatic one-match suspension had been suspended under Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, following an intervention by US President Donald Trump, who urged the organisation to review the case.

FIFA announced that the implementation of Balogun's automatic one-match suspension had been suspended under Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

In its statement, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee said, "By operation of Article 27 FDC, the implementation of the automatic match suspension for USA player Folarin Balogun is suspended for a probationary period of one (1) year."

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump said he spoke to FIFA president Gianni Infantino to "review" the footballer Folarin Balogun's one-match suspension triggered by a red card.

"I spoke to Gianni who's highly respected. That wasn't a foul, that wasn't even an infraction, that was two guys running full speed that happened to crash into each other. You... you can't take your foot and properly place it on somebody else's foot when you're going... No, these were two great athletes that got tangled up and this referee, who is a little bit suspect if you check his past. I don't want to say that because I don't like to create controversy. But very suspect. He (Balogun) didn't do anything wrong, and he's one of our best players, a very vital player, and he gave him a red card. So, yes I asked for a review by FIFA. I spoke to a man who's highly respected. I asked for a review because I didn't think it was a foul," Trump said.

Balogun was shown a red card in the 64th minute of the United States' 2-0 Round of 32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina. However, afterwards, FIFA announced that the implementation of Balogun's automatic one-match suspension had been suspended under Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, following an intervention by Trump, who urged the organisation to review the case.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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