Haiti's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign began with a heartbreaking 0-1 defeat to Scotland on Sunday (IST) in Foxborough. Despite the loss, Haiti earned praise for their spirited performance and for putting Scotland under pressure throughout the game. However, the match was marred by controversy, with fans accusing the referee of favouring Scotland and denying Haiti a clear penalty. Supporters also criticised the officials for not reviewing a dangerous tackle by a Scottish player in the last last few minutes of the match.

The controversy peaked in the 79th minute when Haiti's Jean-Ricner Bellegarde struck a powerful shot from outside the box that appeared to hit Scotland defender Grant Hanley's hand inside the penalty area. Despite strong appeals from the Haitian players, neither the referee nor VAR chose to intervene.

Earlier in the match, there was another instance where the ball seemed to touch Hanley's hand, but once again, no action was taken.

THIS IS A PENALTY FOR HAITI, NO IFS ANDS OR BUTS, ABSOLUTELY ROBBED



The defender's arm should NEVER be that far out, a clear handball to disrupt a shot on goal.



I am ALMOST CERTAIN that they looked at the wrong shot for review, because they showed a different replay soon after. pic.twitter.com/XjwjXpJvmp — luff 🇵🇸 (@F1reFistLuffy) June 14, 2026

Further drama unfolded late in the game when Scotland's Kenny McLean was shown only a yellow card for a high tackle on Josue Casimir. Replays suggested his boot made contact above knee height, which could have warranted stricter punishment. However, VAR did not recommend a review, adding to growing criticism of the officiating.

L'ARBITRE N'A MÊME PAS SIFFLÉ FAUTE POUR HAÏTI 🇭🇹 SUR CETTE ACTION…



MAIS QUELLE HONTE, QUEL VOLE. pic.twitter.com/l2n62euDru — FAN INTER-MESSI (@FANFOOTMESSI) June 14, 2026

Meanwhile, Scotland match-winner John McGinn is optimistic his team can go on to reach the World Cup knockout stages for the very first time after marking their return to the tournament following a 28-year absence with a 1-0 win over Haiti.

A deflected strike from the Aston Villa midfielder in the first half in Boston proved enough for Scotland to claim the victory in their Group C opener, although they were left hanging on towards the end as Haiti put them under pressure.

"It was crucial. This was our pressure game, we were the favourites going into it. Haiti are a very difficult opponent," said McGinn, who had not scored for his country in over 18 months.

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