Spain head into their crucial Group H fixture against Saudi Arabia carrying the tag of one of the most complete teams at the FIFA World Cup 2026, with a squad capable of challenging for the title on multiple fronts. La Roja have combined technical excellence, tactical versatility and emerging young talent to establish themselves among the tournament favourites. As they prepare for a key test against Saudi Arabia, there are several reasons why opponents continue to view Spain as one of the most dangerous sides in the competition.

At the heart of Spain's success is a midfield widely regarded as one of the best in international football. Led by Rodri and supported by the creativity and energy of Pedri and Gavi, Spain possess the ability to dominate possession and dictate the rhythm of matches. Their composure on the ball often allows them to control proceedings and frustrate opposition teams.

Spain have also evolved tactically in recent years. While possession-based football remains central to their identity, they are no longer restricted to a single style of play. The team can build patiently from the back, press aggressively high up the pitch or attack quickly in transition, making them a difficult side to predict and prepare for.

Another major strength lies in the quality spread across the squad. Defenders such as Aymeric Laporte and Marc Cucurella provide stability at the back, while midfielders and attackers offer creativity and attacking threat throughout the lineup. Their depth ensures Spain can maintain a high level of performance even during a demanding tournament schedule.

The emergence of a fearless new generation has further strengthened the team. Young stars including Pedri, Gavi and Lamine Yamal have already demonstrated their ability to perform on football's biggest stages. Their confidence and maturity have added fresh energy to an already talented squad.

Finally, Spain continue to benefit from a culture built on success. World Cup winners in 2010 and multiple-time European champions, they possess a winning mentality that remains deeply ingrained within the national setup. With experience, talent and belief on their side, Spain appear well equipped for another serious World Cup challenge.

Spain vs Saudi Arabia match will be live-streamed on the Zee5 app and United 8 sports channels in regional languages.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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