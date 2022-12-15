France star Kylian Mbappe rejoiced his team's win over Morocco in the FIFA World Cup semi-final on Thursday but he was quick to console his good friend and Paris Saint-Germain teammate, Achraf Hakimi. The defending champions defeated the Atlas Lions 2-0 to set up a final against Argentina. An early goal from left-back Theo Hernandez and a late second from Randal Kolo Muani put France into a fourth World Cup final in seven tournaments, and ended Morocco's dream run.

After the full-time whistle, Mbappe went to console his club teammate and Morocco star Hakimi, who played a huge role in the African side's dream World Cup run.

Mbappe and Hakimi shared a hug, and both the players exchanged their jerseys.

Mbappe later put out a tweet, praising Hakimi for making "history", adding that everyone is proud of him.

"Don't be sad bro, everybody is proud of what you did, you made history," Mbappe tweeted.

Don't be sad bro, everybody is proud of what you did, you made history. @AchrafHakimi pic.twitter.com/hvjQvQ84c6 — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 14, 2022

Mbappe, who has scored five goals so far in the tournament, had a hand in both French goals and created the second with a dribble and shot that was deflected into the path of unmarked substitute Kolo Muani, who slotted home from close range.

Morocco, the first African side ever to reach a World Cup semi-final, put on a strong fight and were roared on by a crowd predominantly decked out in red and green.

France reached the final for the fourth time in seven editions and if they triumph at Lusail Stadium on Sunday they will be the first team since Brazil in 1962 to retain the trophy.

(With AFP Inputs)

