With Portugal decimating Switzerland 6-1 in the final Round of 16 match, the line-up for the quarter-finals of the tournament is decided. Top teams like Germany and Belgium were already eliminated in the group stage while the Round of 16 saw 2010 champions Spain crashing out after a defeat to Morocco on penalties. Giants like France, Brazil, Portugal, and England have booked their qualification into the last 8 with convincing results. Some exciting contests await in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup from where only 4 teams will go through to the semi-finals.

FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-finals full schedule:

December 9, Friday (8:30 PM IST): Croatia vs Brazil in Education City Stadium December 10, Saturday (12:30 AM IST): Netherlands vs Argentina in Lusail Stadium December 10, Saturday (8:30 PM IST): Portugal vs Morocco in Al Thumama Stadium December 11, Sunday (12:30 AM IST): England vs France in Al Bayt Stadium

England vs France showdown is arguably the most exciting contest in the quarter-finals, while Argentina vs Netherlands battle is also expected to a tightly-contested one.

Portugal's 6-1 triumph over Switzerland was the most one-sided result in the Round of 16 of the tournament. They will be up against Morocco, a side that dumped out Spain from the tournament.

Round of 16 results in full:

Netherlands beat USA 3-1 Argentina beat Australia 2-1 France beat Poland 3-1 England beat Senegal 3-0 Croatia beat Japan 3-1 on penalties (1-1 in 120 minutes) Brazil beat South Korea 4-1 Morocco beat Spain on penalties (0-0 in 120 minutes) Portugal beat Switzerland 6-1

The semi-finals of the tournament will be held on the 14th and 15th of December while the final be held on the 18th of December.

