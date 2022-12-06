Morocco will be going up against Spain in the seventh Round of 16 match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, at the Educational City Stadium on Tuesday. After staying unbeaten in the group stage, Morocco ended up as the Group F toppers. On the other hand, Spain lost only one match against Japan and finished at the second place in Group E. It will be an interesting encounter as both the teams are contenders for the quarterfinals spot.

When will the Morocco vs Spain, Round of 16 match be played?

The Morocco vs Spain, Round of 16 match will be played on Tuesday, December 6.

Where will the Morocco vs Spain, Round of 16 match will be played?

The Morocco vs Spain, Round of 16 match will be played at the Educational City Stadium.

When will the Morocco vs Spain, Round of 16 match begin?

The Morocco vs Spain, Round of 16 match will begin at 08:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch the Morocco vs Spain, Round of 16 match in India?

The Morocco vs Spain, Round of 16 match will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD.

Where will the live streaming be available for Morocco vs Spain, Round of 16 match?

The live streaming for Morocco vs Spain, Round of 16 match will be available on JioCinema.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

