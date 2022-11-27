FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022, Belgium vs Morocco, Group F: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
FIFA World Cup, BEL vs MOR: Belgium will face Morocco in their next Group F match of the ongoing FIFA World Cup, at the Al Thumama Stadium on Sunday
Belgium will face Morocco in their next Group F match of the ongoing FIFA World Cup, at the Al Thumama Stadium on Sunday. Belgium will be coming to this clash after defeating Canada 1-0 in their opening game. On the other hand, Morocco had a 0-0 draw with Croatia. Currently, Belgium are at the top of the Group F points table while Morocco are at the third position. Both the teams will be eyeing a win in today's clash.
When will the Belgium vs Morocco, Group F match be played?
The Belgium vs Morocco, Group F match will be played on Sunday, November 27.
Where will the Belgium vs Morocco, Group F match be played?
The Belgium vs Morocco, Group F match will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium.
What time will Belgium vs Morocco, Group F, match start?
The Belgium vs Morocco, Group F match will start at 06:30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Belgium vs Morocco, Group F match?
The Belgium vs Morocco, Group F match will be broadcasted on the Viacom 18 Network.
Where to follow the live streaming of the Belgium vs Morocco, Group F match?
The Belgium vs Morocco, Group F match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema.
(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)