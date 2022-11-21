Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand said Monday that his team have come to Qatar to win the World Cup as they prepare for their Group D opener against Tunisia. The Danes reached the semi-finals of the European Championship last year despite losing their opening game after talisman Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch with a cardiac arrest. They come into the tournament on the back of a strong qualifying campaign and two Nations League wins over group rivals France.

"Our dream is to win something. So when you go into a tournament this group of players has the quality to win, and I mean to win everything," said Hjulmand ahead of Tuesday's clash at Education City Stadium. The Danes will likely be tussling for first place with world champions France, as the runners-up will almost certainly be playing Argentina in the second round.

And Hjulmand, whose team also face Australia in the group stage, was bullish about his team's chances with Eriksen firmly back in the fold and in top form. "Are we favourites? No... but we can beat everyone on the day and we have a very strong self-confidence," added Hjulmand.

"We have a very good group of players working together and the best way of winning everything is to dream big."

