The Indian fencing team collected three gold, one silver, and one bronze medal across various senior individual events on the third day of the Commonwealth Championship in Lagos, Nigeria. Dominating the field in senior women's foil, senior men's epee, and senior men's sabre, Team India's stellar day three performance brought the nation's overall combined medal count to an extraordinary 29 medals -- comprising 8 Gold, 7 Silver, and 14 Bronze. India established immediate dominance in the senior women's foil category, securing a gold-silver victory.

Kanaglakshmi captured the gold medal following a precise and controlled campaign, while teammate Joys Ashitha took silver to claim the top two spots on the podium ahead of England's Georgia Green and Emily Goodchild, who won Bronze.

The success continued in the Senior Men's Epee discipline, where Rajendran Shanthimol Sherjin put on a commanding display to secure India's second gold medal of the day.

Sherjin outpointed South Africa's Kruger Pieter, who finished with silver, while Wales' Burkhardt Marc and South Africa's Losevsky Sergey shared the bronze medals.

In the senior men's sabre event, Singh Karan Singh clinched India's third gold medal of the day with an outstanding final fight against Australia's Shim Yoongi, who took silver.

Teammate Kumaresan Padma Gisho Nidhi added to the medal haul by winning bronze alongside Nigeria's Akinyosoye Oluwafolayemi.

With the championship wrapping up on Wednesday, the Indian contingent turns its focus toward the final events across foil, epee, and sabre disciplines.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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