Olympian C A Bhavani Devi was on Tuesday named in India's 24-member squad for the Senior Asian Fencing Championship, to be held in New Delhi from June 19-24. The squad comprises 12 women and 12 men. The championship will feature over 400 athletes from more than 30 countries and will serve as a direct qualification event for the Asian Games later this year in Japan. Bhavani Devi said hosting the tournament would provide India with a valuable opportunity to promote and popularise fencing across the country.

"Hosting a tournament of this magnitude is a monumental milestone for Indian fencing. Playing in front of our home crowd on such a prestigious platform is an incredible honour and an immense opportunity for growth," she said.

"This championship is a critical stepping stone in our outlook to qualify for the upcoming Asian Games, and it serves as the perfect launch pad for our long-term road to the LA 2028 Olympic cycle," she added.

Fencing Association of India president Satej Patil said he was confident the home team will perform "exceptionally well" and secure qualification spots for the Asian Games.

In fencing, the opponents wear protective gear with electronic sensors and try to score "touches" on each other using a weapon.

Competitions will be held in all three categories, including Foil, Epee and Sabre.

Squad: Women: Foil: Joys Ashitha Stalinraj, Naorem Mina Devi, Sonia Devi Waikhom; Epee: Tanishka Khatri, Prachi Lohan, Mitva Jesangbhai Chaudhari; Sabre: CA Bhavani Devi, Shreya Gupta, Jefarlin Jani Rexlin Simla, Shruthi Joshi.

Men: Foil: Sachin Haryana, Sanasam Hemash Singh, Aditya Haryana, Tejas Manoj Patil; Epee: Shrejin Rajendran Shanthim, Joseph Bennet, Shaurya Ashwini, Aloshious Koovakkal Joshy; Sabre: Karan Singh, Gisho Nidhi Kumaresh Padma, Vishal Thapar, and Lakshay Badser.

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