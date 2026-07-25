Indian fencing achieved its best-ever performance on the global stage as Epee fencers Taniksha Khatri and Prachi Lohan concluded their individual campaigns at the Senior World Fencing Championships 2026 in Hong Kong. Both athletes became the first Indian women's Epee fencers to qualify for the Main Table of 64 (Direct Elimination Round) at a Senior World Championships, competing in a field of over 180 athletes at the Asia World Expo. In the final standings for Women's Individual Epee, Taniksha Khatri placed 43rd overall, registering India's highest-ever individual rank in the event at a Senior World Championships.

Her teammate Prachi Lohan finished 58th, giving India two fencers in the top 60. Rounding out the Indian squad in the same event, Yashkeerat Kaur Hayer ranked 143rd, and Mitva Jesangbhai Chaudhari ranked 150th.

Expressing his support for the athletes, Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General of the Fencing Confederation of Asia and the Fencing Association of India, said: "I am immensely proud and delighted to witness this historic achievement by Taniksha Khatri and Prachi Lohan.

Their qualification for the Main Table of 64 at the Senior World Fencing Championships is a landmark moment for Indian fencing and reflects their exceptional talent, dedication, and perseverance. This remarkable feat is a testament to the growing standard of Indian fencing and will inspire many young athletes to excel on the international stage. I congratulate both fencers, their coaches, and the entire support team on this memorable success."

In the Men's Individual Foil event, Sachin finished as the top Indian fencer in 107th place, followed by Aditya at 137th, Sanasam Hemash Singh at 143rd, and Tejas Manoj Patil at 149th.

The tournament continues on Sunday, with the final stages of the Women's Individual Epee and Men's Individual Foil events, before transitioning into the team competitions.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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