Ahead of the Premier League 2025-26 season, Kyle Walker explains his decision to join Burnley, influence of manager Scott Parker and his desire to guide younger players. Reflecting on this new chapter, he expressed both determination and heartfelt gratitude towards the Burnley fans for their support. Speaking exclusively to JioHotstar, Kyle Walker shared his feelings after signing for Burnley: “It's great. Being part of this project and seeing what Burnley have achieved over the last couple of seasons has been fantastic to watch from the outside. I already know some faces at the club, and I'm excited to get started this season.”

On joining Burnley and why it felt like the right move:

“At this point in my career, I felt I needed something different — a real family club. After spending many years at a great club and a spell overseas, I wanted a place with that special atmosphere. My son trains at the Burnley training ground, and you can really sense the aura there and see the vision the owners have for the club. I wanted to be part of that success and the journey Burnley are on.”

On the influence Burnley manager Scott Parker had on his decision to join the club:

“He's been a massive influence. The style of football he's brought—not only here at Burnley but previously at Fulham—was something I admired. But above all, I value him as a person. I've had the pleasure of sharing a dressing room with him, both at Tottenham and for England, and when someone like that calls and asks you to join his team, it means a lot. I'm grateful for the opportunity he and everyone at the club have given me.”

On way ahead in his Premier League story:

“With 410 Premier League appearances, I'd almost thought it might be time to move on, but football is a strange and wonderful game. I hope I can add to that number and bring something to this dressing room and our style of play. I try to be a leader on the pitch, and I hope the younger players can look up to me and learn from my experience. I also want to support the gaffer, Scott, in every way I can.”

On mentoring the next generation after joining Burnley:

“I believe it's important to give back at this stage of my career. You start out as the young one, then become the experienced player on the outside, and eventually, you're the oldest in the group. Do I feel old? No—I still feel young and there's definitely more life in the legs. But now, I want to give back, not just to my teammates, but also to everyone who has supported me throughout my career. It's vital to help educate the younger players, not only about football—which is a wonderful game—but also about life beyond football, about how to conduct yourself as a person. I hope I can pass that on, both on and off the pitch, and most importantly, help Burnley secure results and stay in what I regard as the best league in the world.”

On the importance of pre-season and eagerness to settle in at Burnley:

“Pre-season was key for me as a new signing. That's why I wanted to get everything finalised as soon as possible—this is where you build real connections. When you spend long days with your teammates, focused solely on football with no outside distractions, you truly get to know the people around you. I know I'll be up for my initiation song in camp, and I'm ready for it! But I haven't come here thinking I'm above anyone; I'm joining as a teammate, just like everyone else. I'm a Burnley player now and I want to achieve great things for this club.”

He also offered his message to Burnley supporters:

“Hopefully, the fans have seen me over the years and watched how I play. I've played at Turf Moor for various clubs, and I know when the crowd gets behind you, it becomes a really tough, hostile place to visit. We need to make it a fortress. Winning your home games is so important—no one likes coming here, I can assure you of that, it's never a walkover. As they always have, I know the Burnley supporters will get behind the lads this season, and that support is needed now more than ever. For everything this club has been through in the last few years, it deserves to stay in the Premier League.”