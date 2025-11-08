Tottenham vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming, Premier League: Tottenham host Manchester United in their 11th match of the ongoing Premier League season. The Red Devils are on a four-game unbeaten run. They played out a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest in their most recent match. It was a Premier League contest that saw Casemiro and Amad Diallo getting their names on the scoresheet. While the strike from Casemiro broke the deadlock, the one from Diallo was a comeback goal for the side.

On the other hand, Spurs come into the Manchester United game on the back of a 4-0 win over Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League. Brennan Johnson, Wilson Odobert, Micky van de Ven, and Joao Palhinha scored a goal each for Tottenham in the game.

Both Spurs and Manchester United have 17 points each to their credit in the Premier League 2025-26. They have identical stats of five wins, three defeats, and two draws.

Tottenham vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming, Premier League 2025-26 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Tottenham vs Manchester United, Premier League match take place?

The Tottenham vs Manchester United, Premier League match will take place on Saturday, October 8.

Where will the Tottenham vs Manchester United, Premier League match be held?

The Tottenham vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England.

What time will the Tottenham vs Manchester United, Premier League match start?

The Tottenham vs Manchester United, Premier League match will start at 6:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Tottenham vs Manchester United, Premier League match?

The Tottenham vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Tottenham vs Manchester United, Premier League match?

The Tottenham vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)