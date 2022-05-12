Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal FC will face off on Friday in a crucial tie that could decide the fate of both teams with respect to qualification for next season's Champions League. Arsenal are four points clear of Tottenham going into the match and a win for the Gunners would see them virtually seal a top-four finish, while a draw would also see them in a strong position going into the final two matches of the season. For Spurs, meanwhile, the fixture is a must-win if they are to play in Europe's elite club competition next year. In the reverse fixture in September, Mikel Arteta's side ran out 3-1 winners at the Emirates. Arsenal are on a four-match winning streak heading into the game, while Tottenham have won just one of their last four matches, with their latest fixture seeing them hold Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at Anfield.

When will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Premier League match be played?

The Wolverhampton Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Premier League match will take place on Friday, May 13.

Where will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Premier League match be played?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Premier League match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

What time will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Premier League match begin?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Premier League match will begin at 12:15 AM IST,

Which TV channels will broadcast the Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Premier League match?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Premier League match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Premier League match?

Promoted

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Premier League match will be live streamed on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)