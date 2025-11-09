Arsenal's 10-game winning run in all competitions was ended by Brian Brobbey's stoppage-time equaliser that salvaged a 2-2 draw for Sunderland on Saturday. The Gunners had not conceded for eight games before Saturday but could only extend their lead at the top of the Premier League over Manchester City, who host Liverpool on Sunday, to seven points. Dan Ballard ended the Gunners' run of clean sheets since September 28 to fire the Black Cats in front. Victory would have lifted newly-promoted Sunderland into second, but thunderous finishes from Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard turned the game around for Mikel Arteta's men in the second half.

They could not close out a vital three points, however, as Brobbey outmuscled the normally imperious Gabriel Magalhaes to hook in Ballard's flick on.

Arsenal dropping points is a welcome boost for their title rivals ahead of their showdown at the Etihad on Sunday.

City and Liverpool have dominated the English top flight over the past decade and both sides would have been heartened by rare signs of cracks in Arsenal's facade.

Liverpool sit fifth, now eight points off the top.

"We conceded two similar goals, which is not good enough for ourselves," said Arteta.

"But it's true that the team showed an incredible resilience and courage to come back from that result, to score the equaliser, to score the second one that we were pushing for, and, even at the end after we concede the goal, we have a massive chance as well to win it.

"I can only be proud of the team."

Sunderland went into the match unbeaten at the Stadium of Light on their return to the top flight and their physical approach unsettled the visitors.

Former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka relished the challenge of trying to knock the visitors and his old team-mates off their stride.

Ballard heroics

The league leaders have relied on their strength from set pieces to catapult themselves into pole position for a first league title in 22 years.

Yet, this time they were the ones to concede from a free-kick.

Ballard blasted into the roof of the net beyond David Raya to open the scoring on 36 minutes after bursting onto Nordi Mukiele's header.

"It's a good morale boost to show we can go against a really top team - probably one of the best in Europe at the minute," said Ballard, who began his career at Arsenal.

"But it is just one point and we've got a lot of work to do to achieve our goal of staying up this year."

Arsenal emerged a more purposeful attacking threat in the second period.

Rice robbed Enzo Le Fee in midfield to begin the move for the equaliser before Mikel Merino teed up Saka, who fired low and hard past Robin Roefs on his weaker right foot.

Martin Zubimendi hit the bar as the Arsenal pressure mounted and eventually told in spectacular fashion on 74 minutes.

Trossard used the decoy run of Riccardo Calafiori to open up space on the edge of the box before unleashing a drive into the top corner.

Sunderland showed the spirit that has seen them get off to a flying start to their first Premier League campaign in eight years.

Ballard beat Zubimendi to a cross into the box and Brobbey showed a combination of strength and skill to hold off Gabriel and hook the ball beyond Raya.

There was still time for more heroics from Ballard as he blocked Merino's goalbound effort after Roefs parried Calafiori's header.

A point takes Sunderland level with City and above Liverpool and Tottenham.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)