Premier League: Yaya Toure Back With A Bang For Manchester City, Liverpool Held

Yaya Toure (C) celebrates with Kevin De Bruyne and Fernandinho after scoring Manchester City's 2nd goal.

Yaya Toure (C) celebrates with Kevin De Bruyne and Fernandinho after scoring Manchester City's 2nd goal. © AFP

London:

Yaya Toure was back in Pep Guardiola's good books with a brace that helped Manchester City beat Crystal Palace 2-1 on Saturday while Premier League table-toppers Liverpool were held to a goalless draw by Southampton.

Out-of-favour Toure's only previous appearance since Guardiola's appointment as City manager came in a Champions League qualifier against Steaua Bucharest in August.

But he was given a first Premier League start this term after he apologised to Guardiola for "misunderstandings of the past" and the Ivory Coast midfielder made up for lost time as he put City ahead with a powerful strike from inside the penalty area in the 39th minute.

City, who lost injury-prone defender Vincent Kompany with a first-half head injury, conceded a 66th-minute equaliser when Palace striker Connor Wickham beat a weak attempted save by Claudio Bravo.

Guardiola's men hit back to grab the winner in the 83rd minute as Toure slotted home following confusion in the Palace defence.

Floodlight failure

Toure's heroics lifted City to second place and they are behind leaders Liverpool only on goal difference after the Reds had to settle for a 0-0 draw at Southampton.

Liverpool had made their best start for eight years, sparking talk of a first title since 1990, but Jurgen Klopp's side were unable to convert a host of chances.

Swansea were denied a first win under boss Bob Bradley as Everton left it late to earn a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.

Bradley's team struck in the 41st minute when Gylfi Sigurdsson was fouled in the penalty area by Phil Jagielka and the Swansea midfielder picked himself up to convert the spot-kick.

But Seamus Coleman saved Everton with an 89th-minute leveller as Swansea slipped to the bottom of the table.

Sunderland maintained their recent revival with a 3-0 victory over fellow strugglers Hull in a match interrupted by floodlight failure.

David Moyes' relegation-threatened side had lost four of their five home league games this season, but they went in front through Jermain Defoe's 150th Premier League goal in the 34th minute.

At the Stadium of Light, of all venues, floodlight problems early in the second half forced a 10-minute halt in play.

When the light was restored, Victor Anichebe illuminated the afternoon for Sunderland with their second goal in the 62nd minute and another in the 84th minute to seal a second consecutive win for the Black Cats, who had Papy Djilobodji sent off in the closing moments.

Bournemouth won 1-0 at Stoke, with on-loan Chelsea defender Nathan Ake scoring with a 26th-minute header before Stoke forward Bojan Krkic squandered a chance to equalise early in the second half when his penalty hit the crossbar.

Leicester's dismal defence of the Premier League title shows no signs of improving as they were beaten 2-1 at Watford.

Walter Mazzarri's side went ahead after just 35 seconds when French midfielder Etienne Capoue volleyed home.

Roberto Pereyra doubled Watford's lead when he fired in from the edge of the penalty area.

Leicester reduced the deficit through a Riyad Mahrez penalty following Miguel Britos's foul on Jamie Vardy, but they are now just two points above the relegation zone.