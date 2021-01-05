Story ProgressBack to home
Premier League Records 40 Positive Coronavirus Cases
The Premier League confirmed on Tuesday that 40 players and staff have tested positive for coronavirus in the last two rounds of testing.
The Premier League insisted that the season will continue as planned.© AFP
The Premier League confirmed on Tuesday that 40 players and staff have tested positive for coronavirus in the last two rounds of testing over the past week, but insisted the season will continue as planned. That figure is more than double the previous record of 18 positive cases recorded last week and comes as England enters a nationwide lockdown to halt soaring infection rates.
