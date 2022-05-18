Callum Wilson was left with a tooth hanging out following a gruesome injury on his return to Newcastle United's starting XI on Tuesday, at St. James Park. The striker played a crucial role as Newcastle sealed a 2-0 win vs Arsenal. The win further dented Arsenal's hopes of sealing a UEFA Champions League berth. In the 27th minute, Wilson could be seen on live camera receiving treatment on the sidelines and his gums could be seen bleeding with a front tooth dislodged. Despite the injury, the Englishman returned back to the field immediately. The cause of the injury wasn't caught on camera and it was also Wilson's first start since suffering a calf injury which kept him in the sidelines since January.

Here are some of the photos of Wilson's tooth injury, which fans shared on social media:

Callum Wilson is going to have a visit from the tooth fairy in the morning pic.twitter.com/fsfSt0fKKZ — sasha | (@SmithRoweHQ) May 16, 2022

Callum Wilson's tooth. How's he still playing pic.twitter.com/JTdvw5Tp3k — Josh Taylor (@Joshhttay) May 16, 2022

Meanwhile, Wilson himself took to Twitter to react to his tooth injury and the win.

He wrote, "How it started vs How it ended.... I'd lose a tooth every week for nights like that What an atmosphere and what a performance from everyone with 3pts to go with it!!"

How it started vs How it ended.... I'd lose a tooth every week for nights like that What an atmosphere and what a performance from everyone with 3pts to go with it!! pic.twitter.com/xOUp79irok — Callum Wilson (@CallumWilson) May 17, 2022

With a pinch of salt, he also shared a funny video to make fun of the incident.

He captioned the video as, "I'd lose a tooth every match for nights like that last night!"

I'd lose a tooth every match for nights like that last night! pic.twitter.com/VttqXp5i0F — Callum Wilson (@CallumWilson) May 17, 2022

Arsenal are currently fifth in the Premier League standings with 66 points in 37 matches. The final UCL spot is currently occupied by Tottenham, who have registered 68 points in 37 matches. Both sides have one more game to go.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are 12th in the standings with 46 points from 37 matches.