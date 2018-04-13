 
don't
miss
All Sports
English Premier League

Premier League: Mohamed Salah Is Here To Stay, Vows Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp

Updated: 13 April 2018 21:57 IST

Salah has enjoyed an incredible first season with Liverpool following a 34-million pounds (48 million US dollars) move from Roma.

Premier League: Mohamed Salah Is Here To Stay, Vows Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp
Salah has scored 39 goals in all competitions this season already © AFP

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool won't allow Mohamed Salah to become the latest star player to quit Anfield in search of silverware. Salah has enjoyed an incredible first season with Liverpool following a 34-million pounds (48 million US dollars) move from Roma that now looks a bargain deal for the Reds. The Egypt winger has scored 39 goals in all competitions, helping Liverpool into the Champions League semi-finals, where they will face Roma over two legs. Salah on Friday became the first player in Premier League history to win the player of the month award three times in one season. But the 25-year-old's majestic form has sparked fears among Liverpool fans that he could be lured away in the same manner that saw Fernando Torres, Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho leave Anfield.

Coutinho was sold to Barcelona in January despite Liverpool's determination to keep hold of Brazil forward, and with the Reds yet to win a trophy under Klopp, there will inevitably be rumours about Salah making a similar move.

"It's not a situation that I would even think about it," Klopp told reporters on Friday when asked about a potential Salah sale at the end of the season.

"Mo Salah came in not a full year ago. He came in to make the next step in his career, and he did it. To come to Liverpool, he had different options and he wanted to come here.

"We always start talking after a year. It's that thing, will he leave or whatever? I don't think about it.

"I don't think, I know he will be here. But that's all.

"We have a big chance here to create something for the future. In the moment we have to deliver performances, collecting points, winning.

"But the age group of the team is really good. They are still young and full of potential. My impression is they are all excited about being in this group."

Topics : Liverpool Mohamed Salah English Premier League Roma Football
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool won't allow Salah to quit club
  • Salah has enjoyed an incredible first season with Liverpool
  • The Egypt winger has scored 39 goals in all competitions
Related Articles
Premier League: Mohamed Salah Sinks Crystal Palace, Alexis Sanchez Ends Goal Drought
Premier League: Mohamed Salah Sinks Crystal Palace, Alexis Sanchez Ends Goal Drought
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo's Last-Gasp Two-Goal Show Steals Mohamed Salah Limelight
Mohamed Salah Can Pass Lionel Messi And Be Best In World, Insists Jurgen Klopp
Mohamed Salah Can Pass Lionel Messi And Be Best In World, Insists Jurgen Klopp
Premier League: Mohamed Salah Hits Four As Liverpool Thrash Watford
Premier League: Mohamed Salah Hits Four As Liverpool Thrash Watford
Premier League: Mohamed Salah Hits 32nd Goal Of Season As Liverpool Go Second
Premier League: Mohamed Salah Hits 32nd Goal Of Season As Liverpool Go Second
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 32 27 3 2 84
2 Manchester United 32 22 5 5 71
3 Liverpool 33 19 10 4 67
4 Tottenham Hotspur 32 20 7 5 67
5 Chelsea 32 17 6 9 57
6 Arsenal 32 16 6 10 54
7 Burnley 32 13 10 9 49
8 Leicester City 32 11 10 11 43
9 Everton 33 11 8 14 41
10 Newcastle United 32 10 8 14 38
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.