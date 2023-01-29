Newcastle on Sunday announced the signing of Everton forward Anthony Gordon on a long-term deal for a fee that could reportedly rise to 45 million pounds ($56 million). The 21-year-old winger is the first arrival of the January transfer window at St James' Park. "Since I heard of the interest, I was always convinced Newcastle were for me," Gordon told NUFC TV. "I think the fan base and the city really suits me as a person, the way the team are playing under the gaffer at the minute really suits me, and the club just look like they're heading in the right direction.

"I feel like it's a really big step. People haven't seen what I'm capable of yet. I think under the gaffer, and the way the club's going, I can really excel here."

Manager Eddie Howe described the England Under-21 international as a "top talent".

"I'm really excited to work with him, to develop him, and I'm looking forward to seeing what he can do in a Newcastle shirt," he said.

Reports said the initial fee for Gordon was understood to be £40 million, rising to £45 million with add-ons.

Struggling Everton, who sacked manager Frank Lampard last week, said Gordon had signed for Newcastle for an undisclosed fee after submitting a formal transfer request.

Gordon joined the club's academy at the age of 11 and made his senior debut as a 16-year-old in a Europa League tie in 2017.

He made 78 first-team appearances, scoring seven goals.

There have been widespread protests against the board at recent Everton games.

Supporters staged a sit-in demonstration after the recent loss to Southampton, with Gordon and Everton defender Yerry Mina confronted by fans when they left Goodison Park in their cars.

Gordon, who has three goals in 18 appearances this season, last started for Everton in a 2-1 defeat by Wolves on December 26 and he last scored in a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace in October.

Newcastle are third in the Premier League table, with only one league defeat all season.

Gordon could make his debut for the Magpies when they host struggling West Ham on Saturday.

