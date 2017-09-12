 
Premier League: FA Reject Sadio Mane Appeal Against Three-Game Ban

Updated: 12 September 2017 21:49 IST

Sadio Mane was sent off after catching goalkeeper Ederson in the face during City's 5-0 win in the Premier League at Eastlands on Saturday.

After the match, Sadio Mane apologised to Ederson via Facebook for his high tackle. © AFP

Liverpool's Sadio Mane had his three-match suspension for a red card received for a high challenge on Manchester City's Ederson upheld on Tuesday, after the Football Association rejected his claim of excessive punishment. Senegal winger Mane was sent off after catching goalkeeper Ederson in the face during City's 5-0 win in the Premier League at Eastlands on Saturday. Ederson had raced out of his area to head clear a high bouncing ball when he was knocked to the ground. He was carried off on a stretcher after receiving treatment on the field for around eight minutes.

"Sadio Mane's three-match suspension, which was effective immediately, remains in place after his claim of excessive punishment was rejected following an Independent regulatory commission hearing," said a statement issued by the FA.

"The Liverpool forward was dismissed for serious foul play during the game against Manchester City on Saturday."

After the match, Mane apologised to Ederson via Facebook, saying: "I hope and wish Ederson a quick recovery. I am so sorry he was hurt during our accidental collision on the pitch and am sorry for him that he could not complete the match because of it.

"I pray he heals fast and is back playing very soon!"

Former Benfica keeper Ederson was examined further by City's medical staff but did not suffer concussion and returned to the bench, wearing a dressing, before the end of the game.

The Brazilian later tweeted: "Hi, everyone - I am well. What a fright!

"It was an important win for us. We are strong. Thanks for all your messages of support."

Highlights
  • Mane's 3-match suspension upheld by FA
  • FA rejected his claim of excessive punishment
  • Mane was sent off after catching goalkeeper Ederson in the face
