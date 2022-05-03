After enduring tough last few weeks, Manchester United registered a 3-0 victory against Brentford on Tuesday in a crucial Premier League encounter played at the Old Trafford stadium. The win was United's 16th of the season, taking them to 58 points. They are currently placed at the sixth spot in the points table behind Arsenal and Tottenham, who are at the fourth and fifth spot respectively but have two games in hand in comparison to United.

The 3-0 victory will give immense confidence to United going further in the season. Portugal's Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring in the ninth minute. The lead was doubled by Ronaldo in the second half through a well-taken penalty while Rafael Varane scored his first goal for United to make it three past Brentfort.

However, the most noticeable incident came after the match when Ronaldo, who was all smiles after a win, looked at the cameras pointing towards him and sent across a warning saying "I am not finished".

Ronaldo now has 18 goals in 29 Premier League appearances this season for United.

The match was dominated by the home team with 65 per cent possession of the ball despite Brentford having taken more shots than United in the entire match.

The visitors did try to make certain inroads into the opposition half but had missed chances which resulted in them earning eight corners, five more than United.

Despite the fight, United cruised to a win and are now 25 points behind league leaders Manchester City.