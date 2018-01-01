 
don't
miss
All Sports
English Premier League

Premier League: Arsene Wenger's Party Spoiled by Late West Brom Leveller

Updated: 01 January 2018 09:14 IST

Arsenal had increasingly run out of ideas and an ambitious, long-range shot from Iwobi that Foster held easily was a sure sign of the visitors' frustration.

Premier League: Arsene Wenger's Party Spoiled by Late West Brom Leveller
Arsene Wenger took charge of his 811th Gunners league game. © AFP

Arsene Wenger's record-breaking day as Arsenal manager ended in frustration as his disjointed side were held to a controversial 1-1 draw at West Bromwich Albion on Sunday. The Frenchman took charge of his 811th Gunners league game, taking him past Alex Ferguson's Premier League record of 810. But his side were denied victory by Jay Rodriguez's 89th-minute penalty, awarded for handball against Calum Chambers to the fury of Wenger and his players.

Arsenal had taken the lead six minutes earlier after a deflected Alexis Sanchez free-kick found its way into the West Brom net via a deflection off James McClean.

The Gunners had been frustrated for much of the game by a resolute Albion. Arsenal made the brighter start but might have found themselves trailing to the first chance of the game on six minutes.

A weaving run down the right flank by Matt Phillips ended with a cross for Rodriguez, who leapt highest but headed too close to Petr Cech and the Arsenal goalkeeper made a solid save, diving to his left.

Cech handed the Baggies another chance moments later when he spilled a high cross by Kieran Gibbs at the feet of Hal Robson-Kanu.

The Wales striker's effort was blocked and Arsenal then snuffed out Jake Livermore's effort to keep the move alive.

That sparked an Arsenal counter-attack as the Gunners worked the ball to the edge of the area, where Alexandre Lacazette hit a shot that deflected wide.

And on 16 minutes a neat pass by Sanchez found Alex Iwobi, who wriggled away from Jonny Evans and bent a shot just past the angle of post and crossbar.

West Brom continued to pass the ball neatly but the Gunners threatened on the break and a long-range effort by Granit Xhaka was saved comfortably by Ben Foster, who then turned another shot from distance from Iwobi behind for a corner.

West Brom pressure

The hosts began the second half on the front foot, with Rodriguez forcing Chambers into a desperate challenge.

The visitors had failed to fire early in the second half but West Brom needed Foster to keep them at bay on the hour mark.

The Albion goalkeeper made a smart, low save to keep out a shot from Lacazette, who had played a neat one-two with Iwobi before riding two challenges on the edge of the area.

And moments later Lacazette poked a shot just wide after Sanchez had picked him out with a neat pass.

Arsenal had increasingly run out of ideas and an ambitious, long-range shot from Iwobi that Foster held easily was a sure sign of the visitors' frustration.

The hosts threatened when Livermore arrived at the near post to meet a cross by substitute McClean but his effort was blocked by Cech. And Cech was then forced to beat away a shot from distance by Rodriguez.

But with seven minutes remaining the Gunners claimed the lead when Sanchez won the decisive free-kick. He was tripped on the edge of the 18-yard box by a combination of Gareth Barry and Craig Dawson.

The Chilean let fly with an effort that struck McClean's leg and defeated Foster.

But just minutes later Albion were level as Chambers was punished harshly for blocking a Kieran Gibbs cross with his arm and Rodriguez drilled the resulting penalty low past Cech.

Wenger lost his cool on the touchline and was subjected to a lengthy lecture from the referee.

Topics : Arsenal West Bromwich Albion Football English Premier League
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Wenger's record-breaking day as Arsenal manager ended in frustration
  • Arsenal drew 1-1 at West Bromwich Albion on Sunday
  • Jay Rodriguez converted a penalty in the 89th minute
Related Articles
Premier League: Alexis Sanchez Gives Record-Equalling Arsene Wenger Victory
Premier League: Alexis Sanchez Gives Record-Equalling Arsene Wenger Victory
Premier League: Liverpool Survive Arsenal Fightback In Six-Goal Thriller
Premier League: Liverpool Survive Arsenal Fightback In Six-Goal Thriller
Manchester City Join Arsenal In League Cup Semis After Penalty Drama
Manchester City Join Arsenal In League Cup Semis After Penalty Drama
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 21 19 2 0 59
2 Chelsea 21 14 3 4 45
3 Manchester United 21 13 5 3 44
4 Liverpool 21 11 8 2 41
5 Arsenal 21 11 5 5 38
6 Tottenham Hotspur 20 11 4 5 37
7 Burnley 21 9 7 5 34
8 Leicester City 21 7 6 8 27
9 Everton 21 7 6 8 27
10 Watford 21 7 4 10 25
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.