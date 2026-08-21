The Premier League returns for the 2026/27 season, with Arsenal beginning their title defence, three clubs returning to the top flight, and another campaign bringing together some of the world's best players, managers and clubs. After a dramatic 2025/26 season, Arsenal enter the new campaign as champions for the first time since 2003/04. Their title triumph made them the third different Premier League champions in as many seasons, following Manchester City in 2023/24 and Liverpool in 2024/25, according to a press release.

But the title race is only one part of the Premier League story. From the battle for European qualification to the fight against relegation, last season demonstrated that there is plenty at stake across the table.

A record-equalling nine Premier League clubs will compete in European competitions this season, including five in the UEFA Champions League. The Premier League secured an additional Champions League place for a second consecutive season after England finished top of UEFA's coefficient rankings.

English clubs enjoyed a strong European campaign last season, reaching the finals of all three UEFA competitions. Aston Villa won the Europa League, while Crystal Palace lifted the Conference League, adding to Arsenal's Premier League title and Manchester City's FA Cup and EFL Cup triumphs.

If there was one defining feature of the 2025/26 Premier League season, it was the extent to which matches remained in the balance until the final moments.

A record 115 goals were scored in the 90th minute or later, accounting for 11% of all goals scored. Meanwhile, 142 matches were decided by a single goal, representing 37.3% of all games, more than in either of the previous two seasons.

The competitiveness was evident at both ends of the table. Sunderland finished seventh immediately after promotion, becoming the best-performing newly promoted side since Wolves also finished seventh in 2018/19. Their achievement also secured UEFA Europa League football for the new season.

Bournemouth went one step further in their own club history, qualifying for European competition for the first time after finishing sixth and earning a place in the Europa League.

At the other end of the table, West Ham United were relegated for the first time since 2010/11 despite collecting 39 points, the highest tally for a relegated team since Birmingham City and Blackpool also went down with 39 points in 2010/11.

The level of competition was also reflected in a notable statistic: all three promoted clubs managed to take at least a point away at Liverpool, the reigning champions at the time, for the first time since the 1980/81 season.

The new season welcomes Coventry City, Hull City and Ipswich Town back to the top flight, each with a different story behind their return.

Coventry City return to the Premier League for the first time in 25 years after winning the Championship. Their promotion also brings Frank Lampard back into the Premier League dugout. The former Chelsea midfielder and Premier League Hall of Fame inductee is a three-time Premier League champion as a player and has previously managed Chelsea and Everton.

Ipswich Town return after just one season in the Championship and begin the campaign under Gary O'Neil, who has previous Premier League managerial experience with Bournemouth and Wolves, including securing top-flight survival with both clubs.

Hull City are back in the Premier League for the first time in a decade after securing promotion through a dramatic Play-Off Final victory over Middlesbrough, sealed by a last-minute winner.

Their arrival adds another layer of intrigue to a league where newly promoted sides have repeatedly demonstrated that expectations can change quickly.

The Premier League's global appeal is also reflected in the quality and diversity of its players.

Last season, players from 67 countries were represented across the 20 clubs, while 128 nationalities have now been represented in the Premier League throughout its history.

The competition also remains home to a significant share of the world's elite players, with 46% of the world's top 100 players featuring in the Premier League. English players make up the largest proportion of that global top 100 at 14%, more than any other nationality.

The 2025/26 season also produced a series of individual records.

Erling Haaland became the fastest player to reach 100 Premier League goals, reaching the landmark in just 111 appearances and breaking Alan Shearer's previous record of 124 matches.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, meanwhile, set a new Premier League record for assists in a single season, finishing the campaign with 21, surpassing the previous highs set by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne (20).

The Premier League's global appeal is reflected in its rapidly expanding audience in India.

During the 2025/26 season, Premier League watch time across the JioStar network in India surpassed 9.04 billion minutes, according to a joint JioStar and Nielsen study using BARC data. The League now has 144.5 million followers in India, while combined linear television and digital reach has grown 2.4 times over the past five years.

The audience is also becoming increasingly diverse geographically. Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh accounted for 12% of total Premier League views five years ago but now represent nearly 25% of the audience, with growth exceeding 200%.

Non-metro centres with populations of more than one million account for 55% of mobile and web views and 63% of Connected TV viewing.

The scale of viewing also underlines the League's position within India's wider sporting landscape. Linear television watch time for the Premier League was reported to be three times that of the UEFA Champions League, while football continues to build an increasingly broad audience across platforms and regions.

The Premier League has also continued to strengthen its presence in India, with more than 144.5 million followers in the country and a dedicated India operation working across grassroots programmes, partnerships and fan engagement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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