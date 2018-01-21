 
Premier League: Watford Sack Manager Marco Silva After Poor Run

21 January 2018

Watford sacked their Portuguese manager Marco Silva © AFP

Watford on Sunday announced that they had sacked manager Marco Silva, blaming an "unwarranted approach" by Premier League rivals Everton for a downturn in results. The Portuguese had been a target for the Merseyside club earlier in the campaign after an excellent start to the season but a run of one win in 11 matches has cost him his job.

"Watford Football Club has parted company with Marco Silva. This has been a difficult decision and one not taken lightly. The Club is convinced the appointment of Silva was the right one and had it not been for the unwarranted approach by a Premier League rival for his services we would have continued to prosper under his leadership," the club said.
 
"The catalyst for this decision is that unwarranted approach, something which the Board believes has seen a significant deterioration in both focus and results to the point where the long-term future of Watford FC has been jeopardised. For the security and success of the football club, the Board believes it has to make a change," Watford added in the statement.
 
The Club will seek to make a swift appointment and there will be no further comment until that appointment has been made," Watford said.

(With AFP Inputs)

  • Watford on Sunday announced that they had sacked manager Marco Silva
  • They blamed an "unwarranted approach" by Premier League rivals Everton
  • Watford said lub's approach for him had been "the catalyst" for the same
