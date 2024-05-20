Mauricio Pochettino may have enjoyed a meal with Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly ahead of a 2-1 win over Bournemouth on Sunday that secured European football next season, but the Blues boss said he was no closer to knowing about his long-term future at Stamford Bridge. Victory at home to the Cherries on the final day of the Premier League season, in part secured by Moses Caicedo's stunning goal from the halfway line, ensured Pochettino's debut campaign as Chelsea manager finished with the Blues in sixth place.

Now the only issue for Chelsea, after a season away from European competition, is whether an FA Cup final victory for Manchester United over Manchester City at Wembley on May 25 will drop the London club from the Europa League into the Conference League.

Pochettino had been expecting to meet with Chelsea chiefs at the end of the campaign to review the season but the 52-year-old Argentine said Sunday: "I don't know if (the meeting) is going to happen or not.

"On Friday night Todd invited me for dinner. It was a very nice dinner together.

"I don't know about the rumours about the review. My staff tomorrow are flying (on holiday). Maybe tonight if (club bosses) decide another thing or tell us to stay, (otherwise) they'll go for a holiday.

"I'm going to stay a few days more in London. My door is always open and my phone is going to be on."

Nevertheless, Pochettino took some comfort from dining with Boehly.

"If I invite you alone, and you and me have a dinner, it's not for a bad thing. If I need to tell you something, I call to go for a coffee, not for a dinner."

Chelsea's secured a fifth win in a row in the league by beating Bournemouth, a further sign of the progress being made by a youthful squad under former Tottenham manager Pochettino's guidance.

Raheem Sterling doubled Chelsea's lead after half-time, and although Bournemouth pulled a goal back when Enes Unal's strike deflected in for an own-goal off Benoit Badiashile, the Blues hung on.

"Always you can improve," said Pochettino. "They're going to be much better next season. They're going to have one year experience, tough experience. That's the advantage of being solid and consistent and not too many changes.

"If next season we keep 80, 85 percent of the squad, for sure it's a big step forward. It's about having continuity in the ideas, and the knowledge between (the players)."

