Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admitted Friday he had enjoyed "insane" success as he prepares for the 1,000th game of a spectacular managerial career against Liverpool. The Spaniard's first job in the dugout was with Barcelona's B team before he took the main job at the Camp Nou, subsequently moving onto German giants Bayern Munich and then City. The 54-year-old former Barcelona and Spain midfielder has won 715 of his 999 games so far, picking up multiple honours at all the clubs he has managed.

"The numbers are insane," Guardiola told a pre-match press conference.

"I'm not living thinking how many, but when you have the milestone and you read what you have done... the victories, average, not just in the Premier League and Champions League, we have done incredible things in Barcelona, incredible.

"So, difficult to reach it. And if I start again, I will not reach it."

Guardiola, who arrived at the Etihad in 2016, said Liverpool were the ideal opponents for his landmark game on Sunday as they had been his biggest rivals in England.

The two clubs have dominated English football over the past decade, sharing the past eight Premier League titles between them.

"Of course, Barcelona, the impact in my life as a ball boy, football player, manager and so on, is obvious, and of course, Bayern was an incredible step as well," said Guardiola.

"But Liverpool, especially with (former boss) Jurgen (Klopp), have been the biggest rival in this country. It could not be better, to be honest."

Principles

Guardiola joked the pundits who called him the greatest manager of all time were "completely right", before adding he had stuck to his footballing principles throughout his career.

"I try to make our teams play the way I want it," he said. "I didn't betray one second my feelings.

"And in that process I learned a lot. And I changed many things. But the fundamentals, what I believe deep inside of my heart, I didn't betray once."

Former Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson, who oversaw more than 2,000 games in his storied career, congratulated Guardiola.

"Your deep love and passion for the game has always been so evident and you should be very proud of the indelible impact you continue to have across the global game," he said on behalf of the League Managers Association.

"Reaching 1,000 matches and achieving such longevity in football is a landmark that can never be underestimated and, to continue to deliver league, Champions League and domestic cup titles in three of Europe's most competitive leagues is outstanding."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who previously worked as an assistant to Guardiola at City, described the Catalan coach as "the most important person in my football career".

Both City and Arne Slot's Liverpool are playing catch-up after 10 games of the Premier League, with Arsenal setting a fearsome pace.

Guardiola's men are six points behind the Gunners, with champions Liverpool a further point back.

