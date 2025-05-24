Nottingham Forest's historic Champions League dream is still alive as they brace for a dramatic showdown against Chelsea, while Liverpool will finally get their hands on the Premier League trophy. As the English top-flight season comes to an end on Sunday, Forest and Chelsea are among five clubs chasing the three remaining top five spots, along with Manchester City, Newcastle and Aston Villa. Unai Emery's Villa travel to face troubled Manchester United, whose misery was compounded by their Europa League final defeat against Tottenham in midweek. AFP Sport picks out the main talking points ahead of this weekend's action.

Forest dare to dream

Nottingham Forest have enjoyed a remarkable renaissance but they will still end the season with regrets if they fail to reach the Champions League.

The two-time European champions last played in the continent's top club competition in 1980/81.

They have been resident in the top five for most of the season but have lost momentum in recent weeks and must now beat rivals Chelsea and hope Villa or Newcastle drop points.

Even though they may fail to qualify for the Champions League, Forest at least have the comfort of knowing they have secured European football next season.

They finished just outside the relegation spots last season but have roared back under Nuno Espirito Santo, becoming the first team in Premier League history to double their points tally from one season to the next.

Forest manager Nuno said his team were relishing the challenge against Chelsea despite the intense pressure.

"One thing we are enjoying is preparing for a big match, so why not enjoy it? Everyone is enjoying it here," he said.

Liverpool's moment of glory

Liverpool's players will at last have the chance to lift the Premier League trophy in front of their own fans after their match against FA Cup winners Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The champions won their first English league title for 30 years in 2020 but were forced to celebrate behind closed doors due to Covid restrictions.

If the reaction at Anfield to their trophy triumph last month -- sealed with a 5-1 win against Tottenham -- is anything to go by, Sunday's party will be one to remember.

One unknown is how the supporters will bid farewell to home-grown defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, who appears destined for a move to Real Madrid after announcing his departure earlier this month.

The England international was booed during last week's 2-2 home draw against Arsenal and did not play in the subsequent 3-2 defeat at Brighton.

Reds boss Arne Slot says he has not yet made up his mind what role Alexander-Arnold will have but said he "deserved" to be part of the celebrations.

"This should be a day that everybody is going to enjoy," said Slot. "It's been 35 years, everybody is waiting for this moment and I think we've set the example against Tottenham."

Manchester United gloom

It is difficult to predict what the mood will be like at Old Trafford on Sunday, when Manchester United host top five contenders Aston Villa.

United, who lost 1-0 to Tottenham in the Europa League final on Wednesday, are destined for their lowest league finish since they were relegated in 1974.

Ruben Amorim's men have been desperately poor this season, winning just six league games since the Portuguese took over from the sacked Erik ten Hag in November.

Villa have won just twice at Old Trafford in the Premier League era but will go there with a spring in their step, knowing a win would give them a chance to qualify for next season's Champions League, depending on results elsewhere.

They have little to fear against a United team who are disjointed, toothless and lacking in motivation, with nothing to play for.