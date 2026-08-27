Nico Gonzalez says he cannot wait to be part of the Newcastle "project" after joining from Premier League rivals Manchester City. The 24-year-old Spanish midfielder has signed what Newcastle said Wednesday was a long-term deal that will see the Magpies spend up to £52 million ($71 million), according to British media reports. "I'm really happy to be here at this amazing club," Gonzalez told Newcastle's website. "I've only heard top words about the club and the city, so I am really excited to live here and to be part of this project.

"I love the black and white shirt already and I can't wait to start wearing it on the pitch for this club."

He added: "I've experienced playing at St James' Park twice with Manchester City and it was really tough. The atmosphere was amazing and so passionate.

"I can't wait to experience that as a home player."

The former Spain under-21 international began his career at La Liga champions Barcelona and had a loan spell at Valencia before joining Portuguese side Porto in 2023.

Gonzalez moved to Manchester City at the end of the 2025 winter transfer window for a reported £50 million fee, and went on to make nearly 60 appearances for them.

"I'm very happy to see Nico become a Newcastle United player," Magpies boss Matthias Jaissle said.

"He brings serious quality and elite experience in a key area of the pitch.

"Nico is a proven winner who has played at some huge clubs in Europe's top leagues, but he's also still young and hungry to develop further. He is a fantastic addition to our squad."

Gonzalez is Newcastle's seventh signing of the transfer window, with winger Bazoumana Toure, Dutch midfielder Sean Steur, French midfielder Aladji Bamba, Bosnian full-back Amar Dedic and goalkeepers Lukas Hornicek and Ewen Jaouen having all previously joined the club.

His arrival at St James' Park is a boost for new manager Jaissle, appointed following the resignation of Eddie Howe, after midfielders Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali left Newcastle for Arsenal and Tottenham, respectively.

Newcastle drew 2-2 at home to Liverpool in their Premier League opener last weekend.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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