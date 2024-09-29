Manchester United host Tottenham in their sixth match in the ongoing Premier League season. The sides hold 11 and 10th spots, respectively, in the Premier League 2024-25 table. United have 7 points to their credit with two wins, one draw and two defeats, and same is the case with Spurs. Talking about the form of of the two teams, Manchester United were held to a 1-1 against Erik ten Hag's former club FC Twente in their opening match in the Europa League. The Red Devils took a deserved lead when Christian Eriksen's first European strike for the club flashed into the net but good industry from Bart van Rooij paved the way for Lammers to equalise midway through the second half.

On the other hand, Tottenham registered a 3-0 win in their Europa League opener against Qarabag FK. Brennan Johnson, Pape Matar Sarr and Dominic Solanke found their names on the scoresheet.

Here the details of Manchester United vs Tottenham, Premier League 2024-25 match -

When will the Manchester United vs Tottenham Premier League match be played?

The Manchester United vs Tottenham Premier League match will be played on Sunday, September 29.

Where will the Manchester United vs Tottenham Premier League match be played?

The Manchester United vs Tottenham Premier League match will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

What time will the Manchester United vs Tottenham Premier League match start?

The Manchester United vs Tottenham Premier League match will start at 9 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Tottenham Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Tottenham Premier League match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Tottenham Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Tottenham Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)