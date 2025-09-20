Manchester United vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming, Premier League: Manchester United come up against Chelsea in their Premier League 2025-26 match. The crucial contest will be hosted by the Red Devils. United play this game after suffering a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City in last weekend's derby. That result means United coach Ruben Amorim has collected just 31 points from 31 league games. The ease of last weekend's loss appears to have shifted opinions about the Portuguese coach, who now faces serious questioning. In the ongoing Premier League season, United have four points to their credit after playing as many matches. They have won one, drew one and lost two.

Chelsea, other other hand, are unbeaten in league play but opened their Champions League campaign with a loss in Munich. The side will aim to continue its good run in Premier League. Out of the four games played, Chelsea have won two and drew two.

When will the Manchester United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2025-26 match take place?

The Manchester United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2025-26 match will take place on Saturday, September 20.

Where will the Manchester United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2025-26 match be held?

The Manchester United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2025-26 match will be held at Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England.

What time will the Manchester United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2025-26 match start?

The Manchester United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2025-26 match will start at 10:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2025-26 match?

The Manchester United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2025-26 match will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2025-26 match?

The Manchester United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2025-26 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)