Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions for the third time in four seasons after Manchester United crashed to a 2-1 defeat against Leicester on Tuesday. Pep Guardiola's side are 10 points clear of second-placed United and have wrapped up the title with three games to spare. City, top-flight champions for the seventh time, have already won the League Cup this season and can secure a treble if they beat Chelsea in the Champions League final on May 29.

Luke Thomas gave Leicester an early lead before Mason Greenwood equalised five minutes later for the hosts. Caglar Soyuncu then headed home from a corner in the second half. This is Manchester City's fourth Premier League title.

More to follow...