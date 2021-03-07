Manchester City have history in their sights as the runaway leaders bid to take a huge step towards the Premier League title in Sunday's showdown with fading challengers Manchester United. City are 14 points clear of United with 11 games left and victory in the derby would effectively end their second placed rivals' faint hopes of catching them. Pep Guardiola's side have been so dominant since the end of last year that it is the landmarks they can shatter on the way to a third title in four seasons that now hold the greatest interest. They are unbeaten in 28 games and will set a new club record if they avoid defeat this weekend. That could be the first of many milestones to fall for City, who are on an English top-flight record run of 21 successive wins in all competitions.

When is the Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League match will be played on Sunday, March 7.

Where will the Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League match be played?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League match will be played at the Etihad Stadium.

What time does the Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League match begin?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League match will begin at 10 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League match can be watched live on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League match?

The live streaming of Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)