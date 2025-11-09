Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming, Premier League LIVE Telecast: Manchester City and Liverpool face each other in a crucial Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Sunday. The winner of the match will claim the second spot in the points table and will take a big step forward in the title race with Arsenal losing points against Sunderland. City are currently third with 19 points while Liverpool are sixth with 18. City have won four out of their last five matches with Erling Haaland enjoying a brilliant run of form. On the other hand, Liverpool struggled with a four-match losing streak before registering an important win in their match against Aston Villa.

Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming, Premier League 2025-26 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League match take place?

The Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League match will take place on Sunday, November 9 (IST).

Where will the Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League match be held?

The Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be held at the Ethiad Stadium, Manchester.

What time will the Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League match start?

The Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League match will start at 10 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be televised on Star Sports.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be live streamed on the JioStar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)