Manchester City will provide a test to see how genuine Everton's revival is, Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday, despite the Premier League champions' shaky campaign. Everton coach Ancelotti, 60, has guided Everton to two wins in his first two matches in charge since replacing Marco Silva, who was sacked in early December after they slipped into the bottom three. However, Ancelotti -- one of only three managers to have won the Champions League three times -- says City will provide a more realistic barometer on where Everton stand despite the welcome wins over Burnley and Newcastle.