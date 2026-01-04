Manchester City vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming, Premier League: Manchester City look to bounce back from their draw against Sunderland as they take on Chelsea in a crucial Premier League encounter on Sunday. Following the result against Sunderland, City are currently 7 points behind leaders Arsenal and a win against Chelsea will be important to keep their title charge on course. On the other hand, Chelsea found themselves in the news for the wrong reasons as they parted ways with manager Enzo Maresca. Chelsea dropped to sixth after Manchester United's draw against Leeds but they will have a chance to regain the fifth spot with a positive result against Manchester City.

Manchester City vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming, Premier League 2025-26 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Manchester City vs Chelsea, Premier League match take place?

The Manchester City vs Chelsea, Premier League match will take place on Sunday, January 4 (IST).

Where will the Manchester City vs Chelsea, Premier League match be held?

The Manchester City vs Chelsea, Premier League match will be held at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England.

What time will the Manchester City vs Chelsea, Premier League match start?

The Manchester City vs Chelsea, Premier League match will start at 11 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Manchester City vs Chelsea, Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Chelsea, Premier League match will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Chelsea, Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Chelsea, Premier League match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)