Defending Premier League champions Manchester City are said to be interested in Copenhagen striker Orri Oskarsson as a backup to Erling Haaland after the departure of Julian Alvarez. Orri is expected to leave his current side before the end of the summer transfer window, with many European clubs circling in on the 19-year-old. Despite Manchester City being huge admirers of the player, the team is not expected to try and sign him as they are content with the squad they have on hand, according to a report by The Athletic.

The Iceland international scored seven goals in 11 appearances last season and his price tag has reportedly been set at 20 million euros.

Alongside Manchester City, a flurry of Premier League teams are said to be circling around the Oskarsson, with interest from Porto and Real Sociedad as well.

Alongside Oskarsson, Man City are also said to be interested in Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi.

Upon the departure of Alvarez to Atletico Madrid, Pep Guardiola had confirmed that the club may try to sign a forward in the transfer window but suggested that nothing is concrete and he is happy with the squad that is available to him on hand.

"With the squad, I am very pleased with the quality they have as human beings and the quality they have as players. Maybe in other years I said, ‘No chance' (of new signings), but maybe this season it is going to happen until the end of the market. I don't know yet, we have to talk and see what happens," Guardiola had said.