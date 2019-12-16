 
Man Utd Fans Vent Fury At Harry Maguire After Everton Draw

Updated: 16 December 2019 09:53 IST

Man Utd fans unhappy with their team's performance against Everton, directed their anger at defender Harry Maguire.

Man Utd fans slammed Harry Maguire for his performance in the 1-1 draw vs Everton. © AFP

Man Utd nearly fell to their fifth loss of the Premier League season but were rescued by teenager Mason Greenwood who came off the bench to score the equaliser against Everton 13 minutes from full-time. Greenwood's strike earned Man Utd a 1-1 draw away to Everton. It was a golden chance for Man Utd to go within two points of fourth-placed Chelsea, who had lost to Bournemouth on Saturday, but the draw means Man Utd got just a point which kept them in sixth place, four points behind Chelsea and two behind fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Man Utd fans were not happy with their team's performance and directed their anger at defender Harry Maguire, who was signed in the summer from Leicester City for a reported fee of 80 million pounds.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side fell behind to Victor Lindelof's controversial first half own-goal after United's appeals for a foul on David de Gea were ignored by VAR.

"It was a clear foul but there's no point me complaining. It (VAR) will be better next year. They'll have to look at it," Solskjaer said.

But Greenwood, introduced in the second half, underlined his vast potential with a clinical strike 13 minutes from full-time.

The 18-year-old is the third youngest player to score a Premier League goal at Old Trafford after former United forwards Federico Macheda and Danny Welbeck.

After their impressive wins over Tottenham and Manchester City in their last two league games, United's frustrating draw reaffirmed how much improvement is still needed under Solskjaer despite Greenwood's ascent.

"Today is not a big step backwards, it's more of a stand still, not improving," said Solskjaer.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Manchester United Manchester United Everton Everton Chelsea Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur Harry Maguire English Premier League Football
Highlights
  • Man Utd fans direct their anger at Harry Maguire after draw with Everton
  • Greendwood's late equaliser salvaged a 1-1 draw for Man Utd
  • Man Utd are currently sixth in the Premier League table
