Man Utd Fans Vent Fury At Harry Maguire After Everton Draw

Man Utd nearly fell to their fifth loss of the Premier League season but were rescued by teenager Mason Greenwood who came off the bench to score the equaliser against Everton 13 minutes from full-time. Greenwood's strike earned Man Utd a 1-1 draw away to Everton . It was a golden chance for Man Utd to go within two points of fourth-placed Chelsea, who had lost to Bournemouth on Saturday, but the draw means Man Utd got just a point which kept them in sixth place, four points behind Chelsea and two behind fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur .

Man Utd fans were not happy with their team's performance and directed their anger at defender Harry Maguire, who was signed in the summer from Leicester City for a reported fee of 80 million pounds.

Embarrassing he's our skipper. — Varun (@varunb1085) December 15, 2019

Harry Maguire did not worth the fee payed for him. There were better defenders around https://t.co/KePQvUr8gT — Utd_Time (@RidSwayy) December 15, 2019

This is Harry Maguire in a nutshell btw pic.twitter.com/OifeshAarM — V (@Vthota111) December 15, 2019

What in the world is Harry Maguire doing with those long passes and we are slow in everything even when the ball goes out of play. We are 1-0 down and there is no urgency. — Faiz (@FaizMUFC) December 15, 2019

Got to say that I expected a lot more from Harry Maguire. I honestly thought he was more aggressive & more of a leader. I remember watching him play for Sheffield Utd where he played CB, CM & CF when chasing a goal & scored a 95th minute goal. Expecting a lot more next season. — Yer Man (@Drawski5) December 15, 2019

It finishes all square, a bit like Harry Maguire's head. — Tim Bolton (@timbolton1) December 15, 2019

Harry Maguire please stop taking so many touches of the ball and then spraying passes out as if you're prime Scholes!! Move the ball quicker! Lack of quality showing again!#MUNEVE #MUFC @ManUtd — Devashish (@Devashish270997) December 15, 2019

Not much better than Smalling. Smalling even scores sometimes. We got Absolutely robbed — Adam Hurst (@AdamHurst_) December 15, 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side fell behind to Victor Lindelof's controversial first half own-goal after United's appeals for a foul on David de Gea were ignored by VAR.

"It was a clear foul but there's no point me complaining. It (VAR) will be better next year. They'll have to look at it," Solskjaer said.

But Greenwood, introduced in the second half, underlined his vast potential with a clinical strike 13 minutes from full-time.

The 18-year-old is the third youngest player to score a Premier League goal at Old Trafford after former United forwards Federico Macheda and Danny Welbeck.

After their impressive wins over Tottenham and Manchester City in their last two league games, United's frustrating draw reaffirmed how much improvement is still needed under Solskjaer despite Greenwood's ascent.

"Today is not a big step backwards, it's more of a stand still, not improving," said Solskjaer.

(With AFP inputs)