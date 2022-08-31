Liverpool host Newcastle United after thrashing Bournemouth 9-0 on Saturday. The Reds currently hold the 12th spot in the Premier League 2022-23 points table with five points to their credit from four games. They have won one, drew two and lost one match so far. On the other hand, Newcastle United are two spots above Liverpool in the table with six points from four matches. They won one and drew the rest three matches. Newcastle United are coming on the back of a 1-1 draw vs Wolves.

When will the Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Premier League match be played?

Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Premier League match will be played on Thursday, September 1 (IST).

Where will the Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Premier League match be played?

The Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Premier League match will be played at Anfield, Liverpool.

What time will the Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Premier League match start?

The Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Premier League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Premier League match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Premier League?

Promoted

The Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)