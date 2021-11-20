An in-form Liverpool side will take on Arsenal at the Anfield stadium in a much-awaited English Premier League clash on November 20. As far as the points table is concerned, Liverpool are placed fourth with 22 points in 11 matches. Arsenal, on the other hand, are at the fifth position with 20 points gathered in 11 games. A lot will depend on the form of Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah as Arsenal defence will be quite vary of the threat the striker possess. Liverpool have been in threatening form in all competitions while Arsenal are still rebuilding under Mikel Arteta. A win for Arsenal will give them the much-needed confidence boost and a place in the top four.

Where will the Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League match be played?

The Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League match will be played at Anfield, Liverpool.

When will the Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League match be played?

The Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League match will be played on Saturday, November 20.

What time will the Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League match begin?

The Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League match will begin at 11:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League match?

The live streaming of the Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League match will be available on Hotstar.

