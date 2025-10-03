Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has been ruled out until after this month's international break, giving Arne Slot a major headache as he seeks to end his team's mini-slump. The Reds have suffered consecutive defeats to Crystal Palace in the Premier League and Galatasaray in the Champions League after starting the season with seven straight wins. Alisson, who has struggled with injuries in recent seasons, was replaced by Giorgi Mamardashvili in the 56th minute of Tuesday's game in Istanbul after hurting his hamstring.

Manager Arne Slot confirmed on Friday his number one goalkeeper would not be fit to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this weekend.

"Alisson is not a part of the squad tomorrow and he's not going to travel to Brazil as well for the national team," he said.

Slot said it was difficult to put a timescale on when the goalkeeper, 33, would return.

"I would be surprised if he would be there in the first game after the international break, but from there on sometimes things can go a bit faster or a bit slower," he added.

"It's difficult to say the amount of days and weeks, but for the upcoming games he will not be part of us or the Brazil team."

The Dutchman said he had full confidence in Mamardashvili, who is likely to make his Premier League debut at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Premier League champions remain two points clear at the top of the table but even during their winning run a series of dramatic late winners masked unconvincing performances.

Slot, who has overseen a summer squad rebuild costing nearly £450 million ($605 million), admitted his team need to "do better", saying they were struggling at both ends of the pitch as they seek to gel.

"We don't score as many open-play goals anymore as we did the first part of last season," he said, when asked about the dip in form for Mohamed Salah, who was left out of the starting line-up in Istanbul.

"And this is something we work on very hard. And the more we will play together in the new set-up, the better that will go."

Slot also said his team were struggling in defence, with France centre-back Ibrahima Konate in the spotlight after poor performances this season.

"In the last two games, it's been obvious and clear that we've made a few errors, not only him, also others, that we're not used to," he said.

"If you do things that people are not used to and you lose a game of football, then normally the other ones, the manager, gets criticised."

Slot said forward Hugo Ekitike, who came off with an injury in the second half in Turkey, would train on Friday and will be assessed ahead of the game against eighth-placed Chelsea.