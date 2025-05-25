Chelsea booked their place in the Champions League as Levi Colwill sealed a 1-0 win that shattered Nottingham Forest's bid for a top five finish on Sunday. Colwill struck early in the second half at the City Ground to ensure Enzo Maresca's side returned to Europe's elite club competition after a two-year absence. The Blues finished fourth in the Premier League, four points above seventh-placed Forest, who were consigned to the UEFA Conference League after failing in their attempt to play in the Champions League for the first time since 1980-81. Chelsea won five of their last six league games to earn their Champions League berth despite criticism of Maresca's conversative tactics from frustrated fans. With their Champions League fate successfully resolved, Chelsea can focus on winning their first trophy since the Club World Cup in 2022 when they face Real Betis in the UEFA Conference League final on Wednesday.

Leading Chelsea to Champions League qualification and silverware would be a fitting riposte to Maresca's doubters after a turbulent debut season in charge for the Italian.

Chelsea had won only seven of their previous 18 away league games, in contrast to their impressive record of 12 wins from 19 at Stamford Bridge.

But they rose to Maresca's challenge after he urged them to prove they could cope with the pressure of a must-win match on the road.

Forest, who were third for several weeks, paid the price for failing to win any of their last four home games.

Despite missing out on the Champions League, Forest's highest finish since coming third in 1994-95 was an impressive achievement for a club that battled to avoid relegation on the final day of last season.

Forest's players were greeted by hundreds of fans waving red flares and balloons when they stepped off the team bus, setting the tone for a raucous atmosphere that peaked when Taiwo Awoniyi came onto the pitch just before kick-off.

Awoniyi sustained a serious abdominal injury after colliding with a post against Leicester and has been recovering after being placed in an induced coma following surgery.

Nuno Espirito Santo had urged Forest to use the Nigerian striker's recovery from his horrific injury as their inspiration.

There was no lack of endeavour from Nuno's team as they worked tirelessly to rattle Chelsea, but chances were at a premium in a tense clash.

It took Chelsea half an hour to create a chance of note when Pedro Neto shot wastefully over from five yards after Cole Palmer's cross picked out the winger.

Forest striker Chris Wood squandered a similar opportunity just before half-time as he met Ola Aina's cross with a volley that flashed over from close range.

With an average age of 24 years and 36 days, Chelsea's starting line-up was the youngest over the course of an entire season in the Premier League era.

Chelsea's lack of experience has been an issue at times in a rocky season, but they got the job done in the 50th minute.

Neco Williams' weak attempt to head clear was seized on by Neto and his low cross reached Colwill for a tap-in at the far post.

The 22-year-old defender's second goal this season reduced the Forest fans to silence, before news of top five rivals Newcastle falling behind against Everton brought renewed roars of hope from the stands.

It was that kind of afternoon, with momentum swings up and down the country, but it was Chelsea who held their nerve to wrap up a lucrative Champions League spot.