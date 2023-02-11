Leicester City will be going up against Tottenham in their upcoming Premier League match on Saturday at the King Power Stadium. Currently, Leicester are standing at the 14th place in the points table with only six wins out of 21 matches. On the other hand, Tottenham have a decent outing so far and have secured the fifth place with 12 victories. Notably, Tottenham have won their last four Premier League matches against Leicester City. It will be an interesting clash as both the teams will be putting their best foot forward.

When will the Leicester City vs Tottenham, Premier League match be played?

The Leicester City vs Tottenham, Premier League match will be played on Saturday, February 11.

Where will the Leicester City vs Tottenham, Premier League match be played?

The Leicester City vs Tottenham, Premier League match will be played at King Power Stadium.

What time will the Leicester City vs Tottenham, Premier League match start?

The Leicester City vs Tottenham, Premier League match will start at 8:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Leicester City vs Tottenham, Premier League match?

The Leicester City vs Tottenham, Premier League match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Leicester City vs Tottenham, Premier League match?

The Leicester City vs Tottenham, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

