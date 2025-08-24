Fulham vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming, Premier League: After suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal in their Premier League 2025-26 campaign opener, Manchester United aim to open their account in the points table when they face Fulham, a side that played out a 1-1 draw against Brighton. Talking about the Man United game, Riccardo Calafiori's goal helped Arsenal edge past the Red Devils. The Gunners were far from impressive at Old Trafford but earned a huge three points due to a shocking error from United's stand-in goalkeeper Altay Bayindir. The Turkish international flapped at Declan Rice's corner on 13 minutes, presenting Calafiori with the simple task of heading into an empty net.

On the other hand, Fulham eked out a tough draw against Brighton, thanks to Rodrigo Muniz's equaliser in the dying seconds of stoppage time. Matt O'Riley provided Brighton a lead in the 55th minute but Muniz helped Fulham make a sensational comeback, earning one point for the side.

Fulham vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming, Premier League LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Fulham vs Manchester United, Premier League 2025-26 match take place?

The Fulham vs Manchester United, Premier League 2025-26 match will take place on Sunday, August 24 (IST).

Where will the Fulham vs Manchester United, Premier League 2025-26 match be held?

The Fulham vs Manchester United, Premier League 2025-26 match will be held at Craven Cottage, Fulham, West London, England.

What time will the Fulham vs Manchester United, Premier League 2025-26 match start?

The Fulham vs Manchester United, Premier League 2025-26 match will start at 9:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Fulham vs Manchester United, Premier League 2025-26 match?

The Fulham vs Manchester United, Premier League 2025-26 match will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Fulham vs Manchester United, Premier League 2025-26 match?

The Fulham vs Manchester United, Premier League 2025-26 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)