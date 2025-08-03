Former England striker Callum Wilson ended a five-year stint at Newcastle when he signed for Premier League rival West Ham on Saturday. The 33-year-old Wilson, who has penned a one-year contract at West Ham, was a free agent after being unable to agree a new deal at Newcastle. Wilson spent six seasons at Bournemouth before joining Newcastle in September 2020. He said: “I'm excited to be joining a massive football club like West Ham. A club that shares a similar passion to mine, hard work, dedication...I'm glad to be a part of it."

Wilson hit 49 goals in 130 appearances across all competitions for Newcastle. He also scored twice in nine matches for England between 2018 and 2023.

“He is a proven, experienced Premier League striker, with a great work ethic and a fantastic goal-scoring record," said West Ham manager Graham Potter. “He also has excellent character and personality, which is such an important factor, and something that we place a big emphasis on with our player recruitment."

West Ham begins the Premier League season away at promoted Sunderland on Aug. 16.

