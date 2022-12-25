Everton will be going up against Wolves in their next Premier League match, at the Goodison Park on Monday. Both the teams are having a forgettable outing in the tournament so far. In 15 matches, Everton have won only three and are at the third last spot in the points table. Meanwhile, Wolves are lying at the bottom of the points table with only two wins out of 15 games. It will be interesting match as both the teams will try to put their best foot forward in order to get on the winning line.

When will the Everton vs Wolves, Premier League match be played?

The Everton vs Wolves, Premier League match will be played on Monday, December 26.

Where will the Everton vs Wolves, Premier League match be played?

The Everton vs Wolves, Premier League match will be played at the Goodison Park in Liverpool.

What time will the Everton vs Wolves, Premier League match start?

The Everton vs Wolves, Premier League match will start at 8:30 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Everton vs Wolves, Premier League match?

The Everton vs Wolves, Premier League match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Everton vs Wolves, Premier League match?

The Everton vs Wolves, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

