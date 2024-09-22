Erling Haaland has become the 19th player to score 100 goals for Manchester City, taking just 105 matches to hit the landmark. The Norwegian striker reached triple figures with his ninth minute strike against Arsenal in Sunday's Premier League clash. With it, Haaland also equalled the record of Cristiano Ronaldo of scoring the fastest 100 goals for any club. Haaland has now netted 10 times in just six appearances at the start of his third season at the Etihad Stadium. It's the latest milestone for Haaland, after winning the Premier League Golden Boot in his first two campaigns in England.

He scored 52 goals in his first season with City – more than any Premier League player has ever managed in a single term.

The 24-year-old has started this season in ominous form netting 10 goals in City's first five Premier League outings. In total, he now has 73 goals in the Premier League, 18 in the Champions League, eight in the FA Cup and one in the Carabao Cup since joining City. He is currently scoring at the average of more than one goal per game in the Premier League, having played in the competition 71 times.

That rate far outshines all of the division's historic leading lights when it comes to scoring, including Alan Shearer, Harry Kane, Wayne Rooney, Andrew Cole and Sergio Aguero.

In total, he has 11 hat-tricks since joining City in 2022, with eight coming in the Premier League, two in the FA Cup and one in the Champions League.

Only Sergio Aguero (12), Alan Shearer (11) and Robbie Fowler (nine) have now scored more hat-tricks in the Premier League era than Haaland, with the current No.9 needing just 70 Premier League games to hit eight.

Haaland joins Kevin De Bruyne as members of Pep Guardiola's current squad to have scored 100 times or more for City, with De Bruyne reaching the landmark in April and currently on 102. De Bruyne has struck up a close connection with Haaland, assisting the striker 20 times in total in the most fruitful partnership in England since the summer of 2022.

Aguero is the leading scorer in City's history, with 260 strikes in 390 games during his 10 seasons at the Etihad.