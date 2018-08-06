 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
English Premier League

English Premier League: Newcastle United Sign Salomon Rondon On Loan, Dwight Gayle Heads To West Brom

Updated: 06 August 2018 23:21 IST

Rondon scored 24 Premier League goals since joining the Baggies three years ago.

English Premier League: Newcastle United Sign Salomon Rondon On Loan, Dwight Gayle Heads To West Brom
Rondon is a fifth summer recruit for Newcastle United © AFP

Newcastle United have bolstered their attacking options with the signing of Venezuelan international Salomon Rondon on a season-long loan deal with Dwight Gayle heading in the opposite direction to West Bromwich Albion. Rondon scored 24 Premier League goals since joining the Baggies three years ago, but couldn't prevent West Brom's relegation to the Championship last season. "When we were looking for options up front, we knew how important experience would be. Salomon has been in the Premier League for a while and he knows how demanding it is," Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez said in a club statement. Gayle shone in helping Newcastle gain promotion back to the Premier League in 2016/17, but scored just six times in 35 appearances in the top flight last season.

Benitez and the Newcastle fans' frustration at owner Mike Ashley's refusal to match the big spending of their Premier League competitors has continued for another transfer window as Ashley refused to meet West Brom's asking price for a permanent transfer.

However, Rondon is a fifth summer recruit after the arrivals of Martin Dubravka, Kenedy, Ki Sung-Yeung, Fabian Schar and Yoshinori Muto.

"The clubs were talking for a long time and now I'm focused on the season to help my teammates to get the points to do well this season," said Rondon.

"It's one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League and I knew about the interest of the gaffer, so I'm happy to be here."

Comments
Topics : English Premier League Newcastle United West Bromwich Albion Dwight Gayle Football
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Newcastle United signed Salomon Rondon on a season-long loan
  • Rondon scored 24 Premier League goals since joining the Baggies
  • Dwight Gayle headed in the opposite direction to West Bromwich Albion
Related Articles
English Premier League: Newcastle United Sign Salomon Rondon On Loan, Dwight Gayle Heads To West Brom
English Premier League: Newcastle United Sign Salomon Rondon On Loan, Dwight Gayle Heads To West Brom
Antonio Conte
Antonio Conte's Future In Doubt As Chelsea Face Top-Four Woe
EPL: Liverpool Held In Stoke Stalemate, Southampton Continue To Fight For Survival
EPL: Liverpool Held In Stoke Stalemate, Southampton Continue To Fight For Survival
Everton Virtual Mascot: Robot Helps Seriously Ill Football Fan Make History
Everton Virtual Mascot: Robot Helps Seriously Ill Football Fan Make History
Premier League: Theo Walcott Helps Everton Down Newcastle United To Boost Under-Fire Sam Allardyce
Premier League: Theo Walcott Helps Everton Down Newcastle United To Boost Under-Fire Sam Allardyce
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.