Arsenal have completed the signing of Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace, it was announced Saturday, with the England international returning to his boyhood club. No fee was disclosed but Eze has signed a four-year contract in a deal that could be worth up to £68 million ($92 million) after Arsenal scuppered Eze's proposed move to their arch north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur. "We are absolutely delighted to bring Eberechi to Arsenal," said Gunners manager Mikel Arteta.

"He is a powerful and exciting player who will give us a new dimension in our attacking game. What stands out just as much as his talent and intelligence as a player, is the way he has worked hard throughout his career to get where he is today.

"His journey, his mentality, and his ambition are exactly what we want in our team, and we love how much it means to him and his family to be joining our club. We all look forward to start working with Eberechi soon."

The England winger was unveiled in front of the fans at Emirates ahead of Arsenal's match against Leeds United.

