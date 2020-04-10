Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Coronavirus: Manchester United's Harry Maguire Offers Food Packages To Elderly

Updated: 10 April 2020 20:23 IST

The Premier League is suspended for the foreseeable future, but Harry Maguire remains in contact with his Manchester United team-mates and is adhering to a regime his club have sent him.

Harry Maguire has agreed to supply everyday essentials to the elderly during the coronavirus lockdown. © AFP

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has agreed to supply a food package of everyday essentials to the elderly during the coronavirus lockdown. Maguire and his father approached Herrings Top Shop in Mosborough, his hometown near Sheffield in the north of England, about the idea of giving the parcels to those aged 70 and over or their carers in the area. "I am very proud of my Mosborough roots - it's where I grew up and where my family still live. I come back to visit everyone as much as I can," Maguire said on Friday.

"There's always been a real sense of community in the area which is more important than ever at the moment. In times like these, you think a lot about your loved ones and those that are more elderly.

"My family and I hope that this provides small comfort to people who might be struggling."

England defender Maguire has been at the forefront of football's bid to help with the pandemic.

He coordinated United's response to the PlayersTogether initiative, with Premier League stars joining forces to help generate funds for NHS charities during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Premier League is suspended for the foreseeable future, but the 27-year-old remains in contact with his United team-mates and is adhering to a regime his club have sent him.

"Like everyone, I'm keeping to the government advice and trying to make the best of the situation," Maguire said.

"My daughter is too young to understand what's going on right now, but she'll read about these times in the years to come.

"I'm also keeping active and following the training programme that United have given me within the confines of my back garden!

"It's not quite Old Trafford but I still take pride in keeping the grass in good nick. I also keep in touch with all my team-mates and have found that contact to be really important, as well as the family of course."

